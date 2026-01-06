Calif. Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa passes at 65

US Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) speaks during a press conference at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on February 20, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:29 PM – Tuesday, January 6, 2026

California Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa sadly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65.

“Early this morning Congressman Doug LaMalfa returned home to the Lord. He leaves a lasting legacy of servant leadership kindness to the North State,” LaMalfa’s chief of staff, Mark Spannagel, said in a statement. “Congressman LaMalfa cared deeply for the people he served and worked tirelessly to hold the government to its word to fix our failing forests, build water storage, and leave people to be free to choose what is best for themselves.”

Authorities said LaMalfa suffered a medical emergency at home and was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died during emergency surgery. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, with an autopsy planned.

“In accordance with standard protocols, the Coroner’s Unit of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death. A forensic pathologist is scheduled to conduct an autopsy as part of this investigation,” the statement read.

The loss comes just a day after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) resigned, leaving the House at 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats.

LaMalfa’s death reduces the GOP tally to 218, putting more pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as Democrats eye gains in upcoming special elections. A Texas runoff later this month pits two Democrats against each other, while New Jersey’s contest to replace Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill is slated for later in the year.

LaMalfa, who had represented California’s 1st Congressional District since 2013, chaired the Congressional Western Caucus and was a prominent voice on rural and agricultural issues.

A fourth-generation rice farmer, LaMalfa played a pivotal role in California water policy debates and served on key committees, including Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Transportation and Infrastructure. However, redrawn congressional maps had dimmed his reelection chances in 2026, tilting the district toward Democrats.

Tributes poured in from across the aisle.

“Congress is devastated to learn this morning about the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Doug LaMalfa,” said Johnson. “He was as fierce of a fighter for his state’s vast natural resources and beauty as we have ever known.” House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) offered condolences as well, saying: “A fourth-generation rice farmer, Rep. LaMalfa treasured his community, worked powerfully to protect California’s farmers and served those he represented with principled purpose, from the state legislature to the United States House of Representatives.”

President Donald Trump, addressing a House GOP conference on Tuesday, remembered LaMalfa fondly.

“I want to just say that before we go any further, I want to express our tremendous sorrow at the loss of a great member, a great, great, great member, Congressman Doug LaMalfa,” Trump said during his remarks.

Under California law, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has 14 days to call a special election, which must occur within 140 days — potentially as late as June.

