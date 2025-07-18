Calif.: Procession held for parole officer who was fatally shot, suspect identified 

(Photo via: California Department of Corrections)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:05 PM – Friday, July 18, 2025

A procession has been held to honor Joshua Byrd, the parole officer who was fatally shot in Oakland.

On Friday, a procession was held for the parole officer, surrounded by family, friends, officers and deputies from Alameda County and Oakland as his body was taken from Highland Hospital Thursday evening, with an American Flag covering the body.

Byrd was fatally shot on Thursday at about 12:50 p.m. inside the Division of Adult Parole Operations at 7717 Edgewater Drive.

Advertisement

Originally it was stated that police were on the manhunt for a 31-year-old suspect. However, authorities have confirmed that a 48-year-old Oakland man identified as Bryan Keith Hall is in custody in connection with the shooting.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Hall, who just got out of jail a week and a half ago, was detained after the shooting by police and later arrested.

According to a report by KTVU, the suspect also “carjacked an AC Transit bus” and had been headed toward 66th Avenue and Bancroft Avenue in Oakland before being apprehended.

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has ordered flags at the State Capitol to fly at half-staff to honor Byrd, who leaves behind a wife and three children.

“This is a heartbreaking loss. Agent Byrd served with integrity and courage — and we’re forever grateful,” Newsom said in a statement issued Thursday evening. “We are keeping his family in our prayers and we join the men and women of CDCR in mourning this tragedy.”

Jeff Macomber, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation secretary, also released a statement regarding the officer’s passing.

“Our hearts are heavy as we remember Parole Agent Joshua Byrd, whose bravery and dedication led to his tragic death in the line of duty,” said Macomber. “We extend our deepest condolences to the law enforcement community, as well as to Agent Byrd’s family and friends.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!