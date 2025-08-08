Calif. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis drops out of governor’s race

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis speaks onstage during EMILYs List’s 2023 Pre-Oscars Breakfast at The Beverly Hilton on March 07, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for EMILYs List)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:06 AM – Friday, August 8, 2025

California Democrat Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis has announced that she is dropping out of the Golden State’s gubernatorial race — choosing to run for the state’s treasurer position instead.

On Friday, Kounalakis (D-Calif.) released a statement announcing that she was dropping out of the race.

“This decision was not made lightly. Over the course of my campaign for governor, I have had the opportunity to engage with Californians across the state — listening to their concerns, hopes, and ideas for a stronger, more equitable future. I believe I can make the greatest impact by focusing on California’s financial future,” she said.

She went on to emphasize her focus on “improving affordable housing” and wanting to “make a lasting difference” overall.

“As State Treasurer, I will fight to ensure that California’s housing investments are aligned toward sustainable, affordable housing development that meets the needs of our families and communities,” her statement read.

Kounalakis’ announcement comes after former Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris revealed in a statement last week that she had “given serious thought to” running for governor, but opted not to do so “in this election.”

The 2026 gubernatorial race in California is wide open, as incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), who is currently serving his second term, is ineligible to seek re-election due to the state’s two-term limit.

Newsom first assumed office in 2019 and secured a second term with his re-election in 2022.

