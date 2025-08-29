Calif.: ICE arrests child sex offender gang member living in daycare center

(Photo via: Department of Homeland Security)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:50 AM – Friday, August 29, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a convicted illegal immigrant child sex offender who had been living in a daycare in San Diego, California.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated in a press release that Ezequiel Cruz-Rodriguez had been living with his wife, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, who operates an active daycare out of their home.

According to the release, Cruz-Rodriguez had an extensive criminal history with three prior removals from the United States.

Advertisement

Cruz-Rodriguez was originally removed from the United States in August 1996, when an immigration judge issued a final order of removal. The DHS said he was then removed another two times, once in October 2003 and again in December 2012.

According to the federal agency, Cruz-Rodriguez illegally re-entered the United States on an unknown day and time following his previous deportations.

His criminal history includes convictions for lewd acts with a child under 14, robbery, burglary, felon in possession of firearm, alien in possession of a firearm, and re-entry of a deported alien.

The DHS also stated that Cruz-Rodriguez is a documented member of the Logan Heights gang, a notorious Mexican-American street gang that originated in San Diego, California.

“It is SICKENING to think this pedophile criminal illegal alien was residing inside the home where a daycare operates and hiding out in a sanctuary city,” a senior DHS official said in a press release. “Thanks to the brave work of our ICE law enforcement officers, this criminal illegal alien, convicted pedophile, and known Logan Heights gang member will no longer be able to prey on children inside a daycare. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, sickos like this will not walk free in the U.S.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!