Calif: Explosion Destroys Fertility Clinic In Palm Springs, Prompts Terrorism Investigation

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:23 PM – Saturday, May 17, 2025

Authorities are looking into whether terrorism was the motivation behind a large explosion which destroyed a fertility clinic and IVF lab in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday.

One person was killed after a car exploded outside American Reproductive Centers, the Palm Springs Police Department told the Desert Sun.

“Everything is in question, whether this is an act of terrorism,” Lt. William Hutchinson told the Sun.

Mayor Ron DeHarte told The New York Post Saturday that he believes one person was killed.

“We’re still trying to determine a cause,” DeHarte said. “The police and fire are down there right now. First, we heard it might be a helicopter crash or a gas leak but that’s been ruled out. We should know pretty quickly what it was. There was quite a bit of damage to surrounding buildings as well.”

One witness was inside his nearby business when the blast rocked the building, he told The New York Post.

“It definitely felt like an explosion. It was so loud it felt like it shook my entire core,” said Claudio Chavez, who has a custom upholstery shop nearby. “I was inside my business waiting for a client. I was sitting in my chair and it was like suddenly like a bomb went off.” “Inside I just saw pieces of debris fall from the ceiling. Walked outside and saw my front window had totally shattered,” he said. “I went to Palm Canyon Drive and went behind and off Indian Canyon you could see more people and a large amount of smoke. Half of one building seemed to have been blown off.”

The explosion was heard and felt by people almost two miles away, according to reports.

Meanwhile, there is no information yet on possible injuries or a motive, including if the fertility clinic was targeted.

Additionally, officials stated that the clinic is not associated with the Desert Regional Hospital.

KSEQ reported that firefighters arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. local time.

Photos and videos from the chaotic scene showed debris and broken glass covering the street in front of the building, as firefighters worked outside to help aid.

Smoke was visible over the town, and residents told The Desert Sun they smelled a strange odor after the explosion took place.

