Calif. Democrat running for governor alleges Harris, Xavier Becerra ‘concealed’ Biden’s cognitive decline

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:21 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

As reports of former President Joe Biden’s mental decline continue to surface, a California gubernatorial candidate has suggested that former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Health And Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were involved in a cover-up during Biden’s presidency.

Antonio Villaraigosa has entered the race for governor of California, as speculation surrounding a potential Harris candidacy has eclipsed the rest of the field.

Villaraigosa cited certain “revelations” in CNN host Jake Tapper and journalist Alex Thompson’s new book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

“What I’ve seen in news coverage and excerpts from the new book ‘Original Sin’ is deeply troubling. At the highest levels of our government, those in power were intentionally complicit or told outright lies in a systematic cover up to keep Joe Biden’s mental decline from the public,” Villaraigosa said in a statement. “Now, we have come to learn this cover up includes two prominent California politicians who served as California Attorney General – one who is running for Governor and another who is thinking about running for Governor,” he declared.

Both Becerra and Harris have served as state attorney general for California.

“Those who were complicit in the cover up should take responsibility for the part they played in this debacle, hold themselves accountable, and apologize to the American people. I call on Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra to do just that – and make themselves available to voters and the free press because there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Villaraigosa declared in another portion of his statement. “It’s clear the President was getting older, but he made the mission clear: run the largest health agency in the world, expand care to millions more Americans than ever before, negotiate down the cost of prescription drugs, and pull us out of a world-wide pandemic. And we delivered,” Becerra noted in a statement, according to multiple reports.

Earlier this month, Biden made an appearance on “The View,” where he rejected the idea that he has suffered serious mental decline. Additionally, this week, Biden was “diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” according to a statement from his personal office.

