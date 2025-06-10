Calif: Body found amidst mass looting and rioting in L.A., Trump considers invoking ‘Insurrection Act’

A protestor holds up a Mexican flag as burning cars line the street on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:51 AM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A man’s lifeless body was reportedly found on a sidewalk near the violent Los Angeles riots, surrounded by looters on Tuesday, according to the LAPD.

Nonetheless, the left-wing mainstream media continues to label the ongoing riots a “mostly peaceful protest.”

Meanwhile, the man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was found unresponsive near West 3rd Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles at around 1:30 a.m. local time.

The corpse was found near a “looted T-Mobile store” during the anti Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots — which began over the weekend.

The riots raged on into the week, stemming from an ICE raid last Friday, leading President Donald Trump to federalize the California National Guard — sending in 4,000 members along with 700 Marines.

It is currently unknown as to whether the man’s death was in relation to the riots or if it was an isolated incident.

Video footage depicting looters ransacking T-Mobile and Foot Locker stores has begun circulating on social media, capturing perpetrators on camera as they shattered windows with bricks.

Footage from the looted Foot Locker also showed men in hoods and masks fleeing the store with clothing items and boxes of Nike shoes.

A local business owner explained during an interview with NewsNation that the looting and the rioting has nothing to do with any anti-ICE protests, but rather, “opportunism disguised as activism.”

“This is ridiculous. This doesn’t look like they’re protesting for ICE or anything… Just looting the stores,” he stated.

Meanwhile, rioters were also seen lighting cars on fire and throwing rocks at police vehicles, prompting Trump to consider a stronger federal response to the chaos occurring throughout Los Angeles.

Trump shared video footage from the White House, in which a reporter asked at what point the GOP president considers the ongoing violent riots an “insurrection.”

Trump quickly responded, showcasing the video clip along with a caption indicating that he may be considering invoking the Insurrection Act, which grants the U.S. president broad authority to utilize the military to suppress domestic unrest.

“If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it…If we didn’t get involved, right now Los Angeles would be burning just like it was burning a number of months ago…We are not playing around,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

