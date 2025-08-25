Calif: At least 8 charged in connection to crime ring behind 92 home robberies across L.A.

A Yellow Police tape blocks access to a Beverly Hills, California, home. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) LAPD Chief Jim Mcdonnell. (Photo via: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Twitter – 2014)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:30 PM – Monday, August 25, 2025

Los Angeles authorities have charged at least eight people in connection with what they described as a burglary ring responsible for a series of residential break-ins across “the City of Angels.”

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell announced that officers carried out a “major operation” last week — executing simultaneous search warrants that led to the arrests.

Several of those taken into custody are believed to have ties to “the Rolling 30s and 55 Neighborhood gangs,” McDonnell announced Monday at a news conference.

At this time, law enforcement has not released any mugshots or identities of the eight suspects.

“The burglary crew and the crimes the targets of this operation were members of what was referred to as the Rich Roll Burglary Crew, responsible for 92 residential burglaries in the city of Los Angeles,” McDonnell said.

Investigators believe the burglary spree began as early as 2022, spanning neighborhoods across West Los Angeles, Pacific Hollywood, Wilshire, North Hollywood, the West Valley, northeast Devonshire, Foothill, and Topanga.

However, authorities noted on Monday that the group is not believed to be linked to a recent wave of break-ins in Encino.

A key breakthrough came in February, when officers pursued three suspects in a vehicle connected to two prior burglaries, according to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. The first trio was arrested on February 12th, and information obtained during their arrest led investigators to additional suspects.

During the execution of search warrants, officers recovered burglary tools, multiple firearms — including some reported stolen — and large quantities of ammunition. Other seized items included jewelry, luxury handbags, and credit cards.

McDonnell characterized the crew’s tactics as “sophisticated,” saying that authorities believe the group was planting cameras in flower beds to track residents’ daily routines — in addition to using signal jammers to disable Wi-Fi cameras and security systems.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized that prosecutors will pursue the maximum penalties, including life sentences for defendants with prior convictions.

“These are not crimes of need; these are crimes of greed,” Hochman added.

Eight of the recently arrested suspects are facing burglary and possession of controlled substances charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman informed Angelenos. Two others, who were already in custody prior to last week’s operation, are facing attempted murder charges.

Hochman noted that police have also since apprehended so-called “fencers,” which he described as individuals who sell these stolen goods through pawn shops or online marketplaces. Nonetheless, the online platforms selling the goods have been cooperating with investigators.

“When they get the fencers, they go after the actual burglars and residential robbers that stole the stuff in the first place,” Hochman continued.

Authorities also said that at least 45 additional burglaries remain under investigation. Officials did not identify specific victims, though Los Angeles has seen a string of high-profile break-ins in recent years — including this month’s thefts from the homes of actor Brad Pitt and singer Lionel Richie.

Other notable targets over the years have included actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, former reality star Teddi Mellencamp, and Los Angeles Dodgers players Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Max Muncy, and Freddie Freeman.

