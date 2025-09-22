Calif: 4.3 earthquake shakes S.F. Bay Area

(Background) San Francisco skyline from a vista point on October 24, 2022 in Sausalito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) / (R) SF Mayor Dan Lurie. (Photo via: sf.gov/profile–daniel-lurie)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:12 AM – Monday, September 22, 2025

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted the San Francisco Bay Area early on Monday, shaking some local residents awake.

San Francisco Mayor Dan Lurie (D-Calif.) posted about the Monday quake online, saying “first responders are assessing any impact to our city, and we will give an update later today.” “While 911 received an increase in calls from people who felt shaking, there have been no reports of injuries in San Francisco at this time,” the city’s Department of Emergency Management posted on X. It has not received any major damage reports. Advertisement

The quake struck at 2:56 a.m., with its epicenter pinpointed in Berkeley near Dwight Way and Piedmont Avenue — just blocks from the UC Berkeley campus, according to preliminary estimates.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit the Bay Area in three years. The last was a magnitude 5.1 that ruptured beneath the remote hills east of San José, near Mount Hamilton, on October 25, 2022.

According to reports, “light” shaking from Monday’s earthquake rippled across Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, with surrounding cities — including Albany, Alameda, San Leandro, Piedmont, Orinda, Lafayette, Walnut Creek and Richmond — also feeling the tremor.

On the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, shaking “light” is strong enough to rattle dishes and windows, rock parked cars and mimic the jolt of a heavy truck striking a building, the agency noted.

No significant damage was immediately reported. However, a butcher shop window shattered in Berkeley, according to KTVU-TV, while a KCBS listener in the Oakland Hills described dishes crashing to the floor.

An aftershock measuring magnitude 2.6 also followed at 8:01 a.m., centered near Claremont and Ashby avenues, close to the historic Claremont Club & Spa.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates a 4% chance of another earthquake of magnitude 4 or stronger striking the Bay Area within the next week. The likelihood of a magnitude 5 or larger aftershock is less than 1%.

In addition, Monday’s quake struck near the Hayward Fault — considered one of the region’s most dangerous. The fault stretches 74 miles through the East Bay and into San José, running beneath some of the Bay Area’s most densely populated communities.

A U.S. Geological Survey scenario projects that a magnitude 7 rupture along the Hayward Fault — spanning 52 miles from Fremont to San Pablo Bay — could kill more than 800 people and injure 18,000.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!