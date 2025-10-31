Calif: 24-year-old man shot after attempting to ram ICE agents with his vehicle

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents (OCTAVIO JONES / AFP) (Photo by OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:46 AM – Friday, October 31, 2025

ICE agents were involved in a shooting in Southern California on Thursday after a driver allegedly attempted to run federal immigration agents over.

According to reports, the driver involved in the incident has since been identified by his family as Carlos Jimenez, 24, and his relatives maintain that he is a U.S. citizen. However, it has not been independently verified by publicly available official records that his citizenship status has been confirmed by government sources.

At around 6:30 a.m. in Ontario, California, a driver unrelated to the original traffic stop suddenly engaged with federal officers.

Officers ordered the driver who approached the traffic stop to leave the area, but “as the driver began to pull away, the car stopped and attempted to run officers over by reversing directly at them without stopping,” according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assistant press secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, fired defensive shots at the vehicle. The subject fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle,” she continued, noting that the attack on the federal agents represents “another example of the threats our ICE officers are facing day-in and day-out.” Advertisement “ICE officers now face a 1,000% increase in assaults against them including cars being used as weapons and death threats against our agents are up 8,000%,” McLaughlin added. “This violence must end. Let me be clear: Anyone who assaults, impedes, obstructs, or threatens the lives of federal officers will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Jimenez, accused of attempting to ram ICE agents with his vehicle, was quickly shot in the shoulder by federal agents, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The driver fled the scene after being shot, abandoned his vehicle, and was transported to a nearby hospital shortly after the incident, where he received treatment for his injuries. He has since been released and is reportedly recovering.

The most recent incident follows a separate confrontation in Los Angeles the previous week, in which an illegal alien from Mexico similarly attempted to use his vehicle as a weapon against ICE agents.

That earlier event occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The driver, 44-year-old Carlitos Ricardo Parias, a Mexican national facing deportation, was charged with assault on a federal officer after reportedly ramming law enforcement vehicles during an attempted arrest.

Parias was shot in the elbow during the exchange, and a deputy U.S. Marshal was injured by a ricocheted round.

Known on TikTok as a citizen journalist who live-streamed ICE activities to alert the community, Parias had amassed over 130,000 followers and hundreds of thousands of views by doxing agents and exposing their operations. Los Angeles City Council member Curren Price’s spokeswoman, Angelina Dumarot, stated that Parias had “risen to become this very credible, respected and admired citizen journalist.”

Amid President Trump’s expanded deportation campaign, assaults on ICE personnel have surged nationwide, with federal officials reporting a sharp rise in threats and attacks.

