Bumble to lay off nearly 30% of its workforce 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:28 PM – Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Bumble, an online dating and networking app that was launched in 2014, is set to lay off roughly 30% of its workforce.

On Wednesday, Bumble filed a regulatory filing stating that the company will lay off 240 employees.

Stock responded positively, jumping 20–24% after the announcement. Bumble also raised its Q2 revenue forecast to $244–249 million, which is up from $235–243 million previously.

Bumble estimates that the layoffs will save the company $40 million, while noting that they will reinvest most of that money into product development, technology, AI, and safety features — to improve user experience and maintain market relevance.

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd emphasized to reporters that the online dating business is currently at an “inflection point.”

“The reality is, we need to take decisive action to restructure to build a company that’s resilient, intentional and ready for the next decade,” she wrote in an email to Bumble employees. Bumble and its rivals are now facing declining user engagement—especially among “Gen Z”—and must innovate quickly to stay competitive, according to The Guardian.

Additionally, soon after the news broke, a Bumble spokesperson reached out to CBS News, saying that the decision to reduce the company’s workforce is in line with Bumble’s strategic goals.

“Our focus now is on moving forward in a way that strengthens our core business, continues to serve our members effectively and positions us for future growth,” the spokesperson said.

