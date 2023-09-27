Bruce Springsteen Postpones Remaining 2023 Concert Dates As He Recovers From Illness

Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:35 AM – Tuesday, September 27, 2023

Bruce Springsteen, the notable American rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist, has canceled all remaining dates on his 2023 tour in order to recover from his peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen, 74, has spent the past few weeks recovering from peptic ulcer disease and his doctor reportedly suggested that he continue treatment for the rest of the year.

Peptic ulcer disease occurs when open sores, or ulcers, form in the stomach or first part of the small intestine, according to Cleveland Clinic. Many cases of peptic ulcer disease evolve due to bacterial infections that eat away the protective lining of the digestive system.

On Wednesday, an announcement was shared on Springsteen’s Instagram which revealed that all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band would be postponed due to his doctors’ advice.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” the post read. “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024. Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues.”

“When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates,” the post continued.

The statement concluded with a quote from Springsteen which read, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Previously, Springsteen also canceled two of his concerts in Philadelphia in August due to an “undisclosed” illness. It was later revealed that his illness was peptic ulcer disease.

Later, the music icon continued to cancel all of his September performances as he encountered treatment for the disease.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement in September. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band began their 2023 tour in February and have made stops across North America and Europe. The music icon was scheduled to play 14 shows in Canada and the United States from November 3rd until December 12th.

Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows will be publicized next week and all shows will take place at their initial scheduled venues. Those who are unable to attend the upcoming scheduled dates will have 30 days to request a refund if purchased through official ticketing corporations.

