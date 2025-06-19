Bruce Springsteen calls Trump a ‘Moron,’ labels current era an ‘American tragedy’ while promoting tour

Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of ‘The Land of Hopes and Dreams’ tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

12:45 PM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

In a recent interview with The New York Times, promoting his “Land of Hope & Dreams Tour,” Bruce Springsteen referred to President Donald Trump as a “moron” and characterized the current era as an “American tragedy.”

Springsteen, who reportedly plans to unveil a large and virtually unknown trove of songs from his past on “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” went on to say that while choosing a set list for his tour, he wanted one “that addresses our current situation,” which he referred to as “an American tragedy.”

“It’s an American tragedy,” he told the publication. “I think that it was the combination of the deindustrialization of the country and then the incredible increase in wealth disparity that left so many people behind. It was ripe for a demagogue. And while I can’t believe it was this moron that came along, he fit the bill for some people.” Advertisement

Reflecting on Trump’s first few months in office since winning a second term, Springsteen argued that “what we’ve been living through in the last 70 days is things that we all said, ‘This can’t happen here. This will never happen in America.’ And here we are.”

However, he concluded his interview by stating that he still has a lot of hope for the future of the country.

“Because we have a long democratic history,” Springsteen said. “We don’t have an autocratic history as a nation. It’s fundamentally democratic, and I believe that at some point that’s going to rear its head and things will swing back.” “Let’s knock on wood,” he concluded.

Springsteen also recently canceled a concert in Greensboro, NC, in protest of the state’s “bathroom bill” (HB2), which restricts biological males who identify as transgender women from using female restrooms.

“As you, my fans, know I’m scheduled to play in Greensboro, North Carolina this Sunday. As we also know, North Carolina has just passed HB2, which the media are referring to as the ‘bathroom’ law. HB2 — known officially as the Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act — dictates which bathrooms transgender people are permitted to use. Just as important, the law also attacks the rights of LGBT citizens to sue when their human rights are violated in the workplace. No other group of North Carolinians faces such a burden. To my mind, it’s an attempt by people who cannot stand the progress our country has made in recognizing the human rights of all of our citizens to overturn that progress,” he said.

