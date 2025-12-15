Brown University Shooting victims identified: Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov

(L) Ella Cook (Photo via: Cook family) / (R) Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov. (Photo via: GoFundMe)

5:44 PM – Monday, December 15, 2025

After a gunman opened fire during a final exam review session at Brown University this weekend, killing two students and injuring nine others in an attack that has devastated the Ivy League campus, police have now identified the two victims.

Authorities, however, also continue their intensive manhunt for the shooter, who still remains at large as of Monday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The shooting unfolded at around 4:05 p.m. on Saturday in Room 166 of the Barus and Holley building, which houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department. Students were attending a review session for an introductory economics class when the attacker entered and began shooting.

The two slain students have since been identified as Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore from Birmingham, Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman originally from Uzbekistan whose family later moved to Virginia.

Authorities often withhold the names of non-fatal victims to protect their privacy, leaving it up to the individuals or their families to decide if they want to be publicly identified.

Ella Cook

Ella Cook, 19, was vice president of the Brown College Republicans chapter and an active member of the Cathedral Church of the Advent in her hometown.

Those who knew her, including her church community at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham, described her as someone who encouraged and lifted up those around her, serving faithfully in worship, community activities, and beyond. A devoted Christian, she was deeply involved in her church growing up and continued to shine as a positive influence at Brown.

Friends and peers also emphasized that she was unafraid to share her conservative beliefs on a predominantly liberal campus, yet she was respected across ideological lines for her friendliness, kindness, and supportive nature — encouraging others to express their views as well.

Xi Van Fleet, a Chinese-American author, conservative activist, and public speaker best known as a survivor of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution in China, posted on X highlighting what “a lovely, kind, and exceptionally bright young woman” Cook was.

The conservative activist met 19-year-old Cook this past April at a lunch at the Brown Faculty Club, she explained on X.

“We spoke about what it was like to be a conservative on campus, current events, and the history of Communism,” she added, paying tribute to her life.

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, a gifted student attending Brown on a scholarship, had aspired to become a neurosurgeon — a dream inspired by his own brain surgery at age 10.

After undergoing major surgery as a child, an experience that was both frightening and traumatic, Umurzokov decided to transform that moment of vulnerability into a professional calling. He shifted from being a patient to aspiring to become a healer, which fueled his dream of becoming a neurosurgeon — his friends told the press.

Family and friends remember him as being incredibly funny, smart, extroverted, and always willing to help others.

His two sisters told the New York Times that their family came to the U.S. in 2011 and later became naturalized citizens. Umurzokov had recently graduated from Midlothian High School in Virginia.

“He just got along with everyone. He was the nicest guy. If you needed help, he’d help,” high school friend Maddox Johnson said of Umurzokov.

All nine injured victims — also students — were transported to Rhode Island Hospital for medical treatment. As of Sunday, their conditions ranged from critical to stable, and at least one had been discharged.

Brown University President Christina Paxson described the Saturday attack as devastating and a “day of tremendous sorrow.” In response to the tragedy, Brown University canceled all remaining classes, exams, papers, assignments, and activities for the fall semester, with exceptions for the medical school and MBA program. This decision was part of efforts to send students home and prioritize safety and mourning during the final week before winter break.

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil on Sunday evening in Lippitt Memorial Park to mourn the victims and honor their lives.

Some surfacing reports have stated that the Brown University shooting suspect “yelled something” before taking part in the attack. This has led many political commentators to question whether he shouted “Allahu Akbar!” — the notable Islamist declaration. Nonetheless, law enforcement has not yet confirmed any specific words or motive.

The investigation remains active as the Brown community grapples with grief and heightened security measures.

President Donald rump appeared to blame Brown University for the delay in locating the suspect on the school’s campus on Saturday.

“You’d really have to ask the school a little bit more about that because this was a school problem,” Trump said, when asked on Monday if FBI Director Kash Patel had told him why it’s been difficult for the FBI to identify the shooter. “They had their own guards. They had their own police. They had their own everything, but you’d have to ask that question really to the school, not to the FBI. We came in after the fact, and the FBI will do a good job, but they came in after the fact,” he added.

