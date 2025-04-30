Brooke Rollins Signals At Working On Food Stamps With RFK Jr., ‘This Administration Will Not Let Any Child Go Hungry’

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:23 AM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has stated that her department has a “massive plan” for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program reforms, and will be working closely with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Wednesday, Rollins said during a cabinet meeting that “a big part of USDA is food stamps,” adding that, “It is perhaps one of the largest — if not the largest — welfare program.”

Even though she did not specify how she and Kennedy are looking to overhaul the program, she said they are working “very closely” on the program.

“Secretary Kennedy and I have been working very closely,” Rollins said, adding later, “You can’t make America healthy again without your farmers and your ranchers as your partner, so [we’re] ensuring that our food stamp program and those at the bottom end of the socioeconomic ladder really have access to nutritious foods as we’re facing an obesity crisis and a chronic disease crisis.”

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) also recently announced that they will be pushing for additional safeguards to ensure illegal immigrants are not illegally receiving food stamps.

Rollins told Fox News Digital in an interview on Friday that “the Biden administration increased that program through some discretionary spending by almost 40%.”

“You’ll be seeing a big announcement in the coming weeks on this. Another step, another five steps, another 10 steps toward more accountability, toward more intentionality, and toward a much more efficient and effective government program,” she continued. “This administration will not let any child go hungry. So as we make these reforms and as we cancel future contracts that we don’t believe were within the original intent or mission of the program, or the USDA, or the government, you’re going to hear the Democrats and the left basically start, you know, yelping about how we hate children and old people and we’re stealing the food out of their mouths. That could not be further from the truth,” Rollins said. “What we are doing is ensuring those hungry people actually get the food that they need. And of course, the layer on that is the [Make America Healthy Again] movement, hopefully more nutritious food than we’ve been able to serve before,” the secretary added. “I’m so proud of President Trump and his just resolute conviction in working to make America great again and across every single government agency, and I think this food stamp piece is a really big part of it,” she concluded.

