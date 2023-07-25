Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice 

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

12:37 PM – Tuesday, July 25, 2023

18-year-old Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a routine practice at University of Southern California (USC).

A spokesman for the James family said, “Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest… Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

Galen Center employees put in a call to 9-1-1 at around 9:26 a.m. in the morning and Bronny was swiftly rushed away to the hospital.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the family’s spokesman said in a statement.

This incident marks the second straight year that USC medical staff has responded to a player having a cardiac arrest during practice.

Last summer, one of the top incoming freshman and Center players, Vincent Iwuchukwu, had collapsed at a team practice and had to be revived by USC athletic trainers. He was hospitalized for a few days before returning back to the court to play for USC in January.

Amidst the panic over Bronny’s condition, Twitter CEO Elon Musk made remarks that the COVID-19 vaccine may have had a role to play in causing Bronny’s collapse. However, Musk’s comments sparked outrage on social media platforms.

Musk said in a tweet “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.”