Broadcast media giant Nexstar aligns with Sinclair, extending ‘blackout’ of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

2:30 PM – Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Broadcast media giant Nexstar Media Group has joined Sinclair Broadcast Group in not airing ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ — despite the show’s suspension being lifted by ABC.

“We made a decision last week to preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve,” the media giant continued. Advertisement

The announcement from Nexstar comes just one day after Sinclair said that it will not broadcast the late-night talk show.

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming,” a Sinclair spokesperson stated. “Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

According to a Reuters report, Nexstar and Sinclair’s owned/partner ABC stations cover over 25% of ABC’s affiliates. They also reach about 23% of U.S. households via ABC affiliate stations, the outlet added.

Executives from Disney, which owns ABC, suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on September 17th following backlash over Kimmel’s controversial remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The decision came after criticism from ABC affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair, as well as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

