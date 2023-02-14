Brinton’s scheduled court appearance

Sam Brinton attends Evening Tea at Playboy Playhouse on June 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Playboy)

OAN Sophia Flores

4:57 PM PT – Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Sam Brinton is scheduled to attend a Minnesota court to face charges against him relating to an airport baggage theft.

Brinton is a former Biden administration senior Department of Energy official. The non-binary state official made headlines in late October after he stole a woman’s luggage at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport. It was reported that the bag was valued at over $2,325.

Brinton faces up to five years in prison and a $100,000 fine for the alleged theft of the bag.

The hearing was originally slated for December 19th. It was delayed to February 15th after a request from Brinton’s defense counsel. However, other requests from his lawyers, such as to allow Brinton to attend the meeting remotely, was rejected.

“The current District Policy does not allow for remote appearances to be conducted for Felony 1st Appearances on the Property Drug Calendar with the only exception given to inmates in the custody of the Department of Corrections of the State of Minnesota,” Judge Gina Brandt wrote to Brinton’s lawyers in December. “Therefore, I must deny your request again.”

Additionally, Las Vegas police have reopened an unsolved case involving theft of a bag on July 6th, 2022 from the Harry Reid International Airport. It was said that the bag stolen was valued at $3,670. Nevada investigators have identified the former official as “the suspect pertaining to this case.” Brinton faces up to 10 years behind bars.