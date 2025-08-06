Brigadier General: Suspect identified in Fort Stewart shooting is an active duty sergeant

Army Sergeant Quornelius Radford. (Photo via: Liberty County Jail Bookings)

1:43 PM – Wednesday, August 6, 2025

U.S. Army Sergeant Quornelius Radford has been identified as the suspect in the shooting incident at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Wednesday, in which he purportedly discharged his weapon — injuring five soldiers.

28-year-old Radford is an active duty soldier. Authorities say that he opened fire in an area housing the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, also known as the “Spartan Brigade.”

Radford discharged his weapon, injuring five soldiers, before being apprehended and restrained by fellow soldiers present at the scene.

According to Brig. Gen. John Lubas, all five soldiers are reportedly in stable condition — though three will necessitate surgical intervention. The wounded soldiers were treated on-site and then admitted to the Winn Army Community Hospital. Two of the soldiers were also later transported to the Memorial Health University Medical Center, a trauma center roughly an hour drive away from Savannah, Georgia.

Lubas revealed that Radford is an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

An Automated Logistics Sergeant, such as Radford, is typically responsible for managing and maintaining automated systems and technologies that support logistics operations within a military unit. This role involves overseeing the tracking, distribution, and inventory of supplies and equipment using computer-based systems to ensure efficient and timely support to the brigade’s missions.

Being assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Radford’s duties would include coordinating the flow of materials and resources essential for the combat team’s operational readiness.

“This morning, shortly before 11:00, an active duty soldier assigned to Fort Stewart, Georgia, shot and wounded five of his fellow soldiers,” Lubas said in a briefing. “Thankfully, all are in stable condition and all are expected to recover.”

Law enforcement personnel were dispatched at 10:56 a.m. ET, and Radford was in custody at 11:35 a.m. The Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield was put on lock down at 11:04 a.m., but the lock down was lifted a little over an hour later.

Radford used a personal handgun in the shooting, Lubas stated. He also further disclosed that Radford had been previously arrested in May for a DUI—an incident that remained undisclosed to his chain of command until the shooting prompted a review of law enforcement records.

Lubas also emphasized that Radford’s motive is still unclear.

“We’re still not certain about the motivation, but again, he’s been interviewed by Army investigators and we believe we’ll gain more information here shortly.”

President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have since been briefed on the situation.

“FBI personnel are responding to the scene at Fort Stewart in Georgia after the apparent shooting. We will provide any requested resources and/or investigative support,” Bongino announced in an X post.

