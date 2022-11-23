Brazilian Pres. Bolsonaro challenges election results

Incumbent and presidential candidate for a second term Jair Bolsonaro of Liberal Party (PL) speaks during a press conference after the debate organized by Brazilian media conglomerate Globo only two days before the presidential run-off on October 28, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:36 PM PT – Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Brazil’s current president is claiming voter fraud in the presidential election which took place last month.

On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro challenged the election he lost last month to socialist Lula Da Silva. Bolsonaro is claiming that votes from some machines should be considered invalidated. According to the final tally of the election, Da Silva received more than 60 million votes, the most amount of votes recorded in Brazilian history. Silva even broke his own vote record from 2006.

The Head of the Superior Electoral Court said that Bolsonaro must present audits for both rounds of the vote within 24 hours of challenging it.

Liberal party leader Valdemar Costa Neto has argued the results should be analyzed by the Superior Electoral Court.

“This report does not express the opinion of the Liberal Party but is the result of studies prepared by specialists who graduated from one of the most respected universities in the world and which, in our understanding, should be analyzed by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) specialists,” Neto said.

Though Bolsonaro has not conceded the election, he has announced preparations for a presidential transition for January 1st, when Lula is due to be inaugurated as president.

Currently, Brazil’s political climate is polarized as the country has been struggling with high inflation, limited growth and rising poverty.