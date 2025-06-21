Brazil: At least 8 dead in hot air balloon crash

A hot air balloon is pictured during the 35th Hot Air Balloon International Festival, in Torres, Brazil, on May 03, 2025. STOCK IMAGE (Photo by SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:52 AM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

At least eight people have died after a hot air balloon crashed in Santa Catarina, Brazil.

On Saturday, local governor Jorginho Mello released a statement following the incident.

“We are all shocked by the accident involving a balloon in Praia Grande, this Saturday morning. Our rescue team is already on site… So far, we have confirmed eight deaths” Mello said on X. Advertisement

Mello also stated that 21 people were on board, with eight passing away and the other 13 survived.

Videos posted on social media show the hot air balloon catching fire while in the skies. The balloon eventually deflates and falls to the ground.

According to a witness of the incident, she saw two survivors, “a woman covered in mud and in a state of shock, and a man with her who was limping,” as well as two bodies.

