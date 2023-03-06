‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage running for Congress

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 6:28 PM PT – Monday, March 6, 2023

“Boy Meets World” star, Ben Savage, has announced that he is running for Congress in California’s 30th Congressional District.

The former child star is running for Representative Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) congressional seat. This comes as the Democrat is running for California’s open Senate seat which is currently occupied by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). She is set to retire at the end of the term.

On Monday, the actor posted his announcement on Instagram.

“I am running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative, and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” Savage stated.

“I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community,” he wrote. “I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all.”

Savage has had a long interest in politics.

In January, Savage registered to run as a Democrat in the 30th District. The California district includes West Hollywood, Burbank, and a portion of Pasadena, with the Federal Election Commission.

Last year, the 42-year-old competed for a position on the West Hollywood City Council. His campaign website listed money for local law enforcement, healthcare, and housing as his top objectives.

According to reports, the actor graduated from Stanford University in 2004, studying political science. In 2003, he interned for then-Republican Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter.

Savage played Cory Matthews in ABC’s “Boy Meets World” from 1993 to 2000 and reprised his role in the Disney Channel reboot “Girl Meets World” from 2014 to 2017.