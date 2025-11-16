Border Patrol arrest 81 illegal aliens on first day of operations in North Carolina

Federal agents arrive at the Dirksen Federal Building to pick up US Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino after his hearing at federal court in Chicago, Illinois, on October 28, 2025. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:12 PM – Sunday, November 16, 2025

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 81 individuals on the first day of operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Commander Gregory K. Bovino announced the results of the first day of operation “Charlotte’s Web,” revealing that many of the illegal aliens arrested had “significant criminal and immigration history.”

Charlotte represents the Trump administration’s latest city chosen for federal immigration raids as the president continues his mass deportation campaign.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed that approximately 1,400 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers across North Carolina were not being honored, allowing the illegal aliens to roam back “onto North Carolina’s streets because of sanctuary policies.”

In response to the raids, Democrat Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.) issued a statement calling the immigration raids “extremely concerning.”

Advertisement

“Charlotte’s immigrant community is a proud part of the Queen City, and I will not stand by and watch my constituents be intimidated or harassed. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and what we have seen border patrol and ICE agents do in places like Chicago and Los Angeles—using excessive force in their operations and tear gassing peaceful protestors—threatens the wellbeing of the communities they enter,” she wrote in an X post on Thursday.

“Those tactics and values have no place in the City of Charlotte or Mecklenburg County,” Adams added.

Bovino responded to Adams’s post, calling on Adams and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein (D-N.C.) to “learn the difference between an illegal alien & an immigrant.”

“Immigrants rest assured, we have your back like we did in Chicago and Los Angeles. Rep. Adams, perhaps you & Gov. STEIN should learn the difference between an illegal alien & an immigrant. Illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities and should self deport via CBP Home,” Bovino wrote on Friday.

Bovino continued to provide updates from arrests on Sunday, detailing the arrests of illegal aliens while providing information on crimes they have committed.

“Criminal illegal aliens shop to…check out who was walking and shopping amongst American citizens today: a violent repeat offender!” Bovino wrote in an X post accompanied by a photo of the illegal alien in federal custody.

“Our agents arrested this Honduran illegal alien with a violent criminal history: multiple simple assaults, shoplifting, and an aggravated felony assault that put him behind bars for 4 years. This is why border security matters. This is why we’re in Charlotte,” he continued.

“Who’s at the same grocery store as you? This illegal alien from Honduras with a criminal history. He has arrests for aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon & DUI. He has also been removed from the U.S. twice, so now that he’s here AGAIN, he committed a felony by re-entering the U.S.,” Bonvino added in reference to a separate arrest.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!