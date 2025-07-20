Border Patrol agent shot in the face by illegal alien at NYC park

Night view of New York city’s lower Manhattan skyline (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:05 AM – Sunday, July 20, 2025

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot in the face by an illegal immigrant inside a New York City park on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident took place just before midnight at Fort Washington Park in Manhattan, where a 42-year-old off-duty agent was approached by two men on a moped.

The men were reportedly attempting to rob the man, leading to a scuffle before one of the muggers fired a weapon, hitting the agent in the face and left forearm.

The off-duty agent then drew his pistol and fired back at the two men, hitting one of the suspects three times.

The border patrol agent has since undergone surgery and is expected to survive.

The suspect injured from the return gunfire is reportedly a 21-year-old Dominican national who has illegally lived in the United States since 2023, according to the New York Post.

The illegal alien has since been taken into custody after seeking treatment at a Bronx hospital.

Meanwhile, the second suspect accompanying the Dominican national remains at large.

“It’s just terrible to know someone’s out to kill… I’m just on my bike trying to get home from work. It’s a scary situation,” area resident Jack Clark told ABC 7.

An investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

