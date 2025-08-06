Border czar touts President Trump’s success with immigration enforcement

White House “Border Czar” Tom Homan walks toward reporters outside the White House on August 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. Homan answered a range of questions related to immigration issues while talking with reporters. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Lilia North

6:25 PM – Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan has given details on the progress of President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement.

Homan, President Trump’s top immigration enforcement official, gave details on the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, calling the president’s success with border security “unprecedented.”

On Wednesday, the border czar told reporters that illegal immigrants and people falsely seeking asylum in the United States are hurting the people who really need help and are going through the immigration process legally.

“There are millions of people standing in line doing things the right way, taking their tests, doing their background investigation, paying their fees,” Homan stated. “They’re sitting in the backseat where we had 10.5 million illegal animals come to the border who the vast majority of them were asylum cheaters. You can call them asylum seekers all you want, I guess that’s an accurate term, but look at the immigration court data. 9 out of 10 people claim asylum at the border end up with removal. They cheated the system ahead of thousands of people in the world who really do need our protection. They really do need asylum, protect them from the home government. They’re sitting in the back seat.”

Homan said Trump’s enforcement of immigration laws is making the U.S. safer. He touted the president’s progress in removing dangerous criminals.

“Every public safety threat ICE takes off the street makes this country safer. Every national security threat we take off the street makes this country safer. Every illegal animal with a final deportation order that we remove sends a strong message to the whole world,” Homan said. “It’s not OK to enter this country illegally. It is a crime. It is not OK to be here illegally. And if you’re here illegally, you got a problem. You should be looking over his shoulder. It’s not OK to be here illegally. Like it wouldn’t be OK for me to be in any other country legally. We’re enforcing immigration law.”

Homan said there have been more than 300,000 repatriations since Trump took office. He claimed that 70% of them were public safety and national security threats.



Reporters questioned Homan about claims that the ICE detention center in Florida, known as Alligator Alcatraz, is holding migrants in inhumane conditions.



Homan refuted the claims, detailing what he saw when he visited the site.

“I’d sit down and have one of those meals, and I went through. I didn’t see any flooding. I went through the facilities are being detained. The air conditioning, the level of comfort. I was wearing a suit and I wasn’t sweating. So again, fake stories.”

This comes as a federal judge in Florida heard arguments on Wednesday for a case to stop the construction of Alligator Alcatraz due to alleged environmental law violations.



Another lawsuit against the operation of the detention center, challenging the lack of legal representation for detainees, will be heard in court on August 18th.

