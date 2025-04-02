Booker Previously Labeled Filibusters An ‘Abuse Of Power’ Years Prior To Setting Senate Speech Record

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) walks toward reporters after delivering a record setting floor speech for the U.S. Senate at the U.S. Capitol on April 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:40 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Democrat New Jersey Senator Cory Booker previously labeled Senate filibusters an “abuse of power” in 2022, prior to launching yesterday’s 25-hour filibuster on Tuesday — the longest in U.S. Senate history.

Advertisement

A filibuster is “a loosely defined term for action designed to prolong debate and delay or prevent a vote on a bill, resolution, amendment, or other debatable question,” according to the U.S. Senate website.

Booker (D-N.J.) began his speech at 7 p.m. on Monday, going on to speak for “25 hours and 5 minutes,” highly contradicting his previous comments — when he referred to the tactic as “abuse.”

“The filibuster has been abused to stop reforms supported by the vast majority of Americans–from background checks to protecting the right to vote. We must stop this abuse of power,” Booker wrote in January 2022.

Booker’s historically lengthy speech surpassed former Senator Strom Thurmond, who previously held the record, speaking for 24 hours and 18 minutes.

The New Jersey senator accomplished the feat without “eating any food” or drinking any water for the entire duration of his speech, which helped him avoid the need to use a restroom. However, other reports have claimed that he only took a few quick sips of water throughout his speech.

“I don’t want my doctor to be mad at me, but I really spent time dehydrating myself beforehand, so I did not have to go to the bathroom,” Booker stated on Tuesday night.

“My challenge was, was that my strategy was to stop eating, I think I stopped eating on Friday, and then to stop drinking the night before I started on Monday, and that had its benefits and it had its really downsides,” he continued. “And so instead of fighting or figuring out how to go to the bathroom, I ended up, I think really, unfortunately, dehydrating myself.”

To retain the floor, Booker had to remain standing and was not able to leave his desk for the duration of his “marathon” speech.

Booker also issued a follow up X post, stating that: “this is a moment where we cannot afford to be silent, when we must speak up.”

“What’s most clear to me tonight is that this is just the beginning, that Americans across this country, no matter their title or party, are ready to be heard. I believe that history will show we rose to meet this moment. It will show we did not let the chaos and division go unanswered,” Booker wrote.

“It will show that when our president chose to spread lies and sow fear, we chose to come together, to work together, and to rise together.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!