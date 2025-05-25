Book: Kamala Harris cursed out Anderson Cooper after interview on Biden’s disastrous debate performance

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

According to a new book, former Vice President Kamala Harris scolded CNN’s Anderson Cooper, reportedly calling him a “motherf***er” following their interview last year, which took place after Joe Biden’s debate against Donald Trump.

The new book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, titled “Original Sin,” recounts Harris’ fury after being grilled by Cooper over former President Biden’s disastrous debate performance against the then-GOP presidential candidate.

“This motherf***er doesn’t treat me like the damn vice president of the United States, she said to colleagues,” the book recounts. Advertisement

Harris’ rage stemmed from Cooper probing the then-vice president over Biden’s cognitive ability which was called into question following his catastrophic debate performance.

Throughout her interview with Cooper, Harris attempted to downplay Biden’s mental decline.

Referencing Biden’s debate, Cooper claimed that multiple Democrats in Congress voiced concerns.

“One said it was a disaster and another called it a trainwreck. Those are Democrats especially worried that Biden did not punch back on Trump’s lies,” he stated.

Harris responded, stating: “People can debate on style points, but ultimately, this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance.”

Cooper quickly shot back, doubling down on Biden’s obvious decline, adding “You debated against then-Vice President Biden four years ago, and he was a very different person on the stage four years ago when you debated him. That’s certainly true, is it not?”

“I got the point that you’re making about a one-and-a-half hour debate tonight,” Harris responded. “I’m talking about three-and-a-half years of performance in work that has been historic.”

Following the interview, Harris was reportedly “visibly angry” and took his questioning “personally,” Tapper and Thompson’s book claims.

“After the interview, Harris was visibly angry with Cooper. He had been asking the questions the nation had been wondering, but she took it personally.”

Additionally, the book also recounted multiple occasions where Biden staffers attempted to conceal his mental decline to make it less obvious to the American people.

The book describes Biden’s mock debates, where his voice “got raspier as the week went on, to the point that aides couldn’t hear him during mock sessions. Biden kept asking for more cough drops.”

“Advisers also told him his mouth was agape when he wasn’t speaking and urged him to close it,” the book continues.

His aides would often attempt to shorten video requests due to constant flubs and botches.

“When a group wanted Biden to tape a five-minute video address to keynote an event, the White House usually responded by saying the video would be one to two minutes,” the book noted.

“However, even with the time limitation, Biden often couldn’t make it through one or two minutes without botching a line or two.”

Biden has since been diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer which has metastasized to his bones.

