Bongino says he is shocked to his core amid FBI corruption discoveries, vows to reveal ‘truth’ in cryptic X post

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:22 AM – Saturday, July 26, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted a message on his official X account saying that he made recent discoveries about government corruption and weaponization that shocked him down to the core.

On Saturday, Bongino posted the message, without elaborating on what he found out but tasing that investigations into those discoveries are ongoing and being done “by the book.”

“During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening,” Bongino wrote. “What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.” Advertisement “We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law,” he stressed. “We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not ‘my truth,’ or ‘your truth,’ but THE TRUTH.”

Bongino did not provide a timeline for when the public might learn what he is referring to.

