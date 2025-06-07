Bongino: Multiple arrested at protests against L.A. ICE raids, ‘You Bring Chaos, We’ll Bring Handcuffs’

(photo via: FBI)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:10 PM – Saturday, June 7, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after protests erupted at several locations across the Los Angeles area.

According to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, over 800 people gathered to protest the detention of dozens, including the president of a local trade union.

A DHS official stated that the huge group broke into the first layer of a federal law enforcement building in Los Angeles and spray-painted automobiles with graffiti.

“The Right to assemble and protest does not include a license to attack law enforcement officers, or to impede and obstruct our lawful immigration operations,” Bongino wrote in a Saturday post on X, stating the agency is investigating the incident. “The days of chaos ruling the streets are over. Either obey the law, or go to jail, there’s no third option,” he added.

Bongino then followed up with a second post, indicating that several of those who attempted to impede the ICE raids on Friday had already been arrested.

“And yes, multiple arrests have already been made for obstructing our operations. More are coming. We are pouring through the videos for more perpetrators,” he added. “You bring chaos, and we’ll bring handcuffs. Law and order will prevail.”

Bongino also called for the public to help identify a man throwing rocks at vehicles where federal agents are conducting raids.

“We are currently seeking information regarding the identity of the person(s) throwing rocks at vehicles conducting critical law enforcement operations,” he wrote. “One of the perpetrators in this video is wearing a helmet, and we’re going to use our investigative tools to locate the individual. I strongly suggest you turn yourself in, it’s only a matter of time.”

