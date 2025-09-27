Bondi to send DOJ agents to protect ICE facilities nationwide

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during an event where U.S. President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum in the Oval Office on September 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she would send U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) troops to protect immigration officers and detention centers nationwide.

The Friday announcement closely follows the shooting that took place on Wednesday at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas. The suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, shot three detainees and then himself. Two victims were transported to a hospital, while Joshua and one victim died at the scene.

“I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country. The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness,” the attorney General wrote to X on Friday. “At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime,” she said.

Bondi also instructed the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to “disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents.”

“The Department of Justice will seek the most serious available charges against all participants in these criminal mobs,” She stated.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said last month that immigration officers were facing a 1,000% increase in violent attacks, making the deadly incident in Dallas just the most recent example of anti-ICE violence.

“While these never-ending attacks are designed to break our will, they only strengthen our resolve to complete the work begun,” Bondi said, adding that she directed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals Service to “locate, apprehend, detain, prosecute, and remove all illegal aliens present in our country.” “The rule of law will prevail,” the attorney general concluded.

