Bondi: San Diego man arrested for death threats against conservative commentator Benny Johnson

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office on August 25, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / Image of letter sent to conservative commentator Benny Johnson; U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California

2:55 PM – Friday, October 10, 2025

A 69-year-old man living in San Diego has been accused of sending a letter to conservative commentator Benny Johnson threatening his life, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

At a press conference on Friday, Bondi announced the suspect’s arrest, which occurred at his family residence, as part of an alleged Antifa plot to emulate last month’s assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

He was arrested on Tuesday, and if convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The suspect, 69-year-old George Russell Isbell Jr., of San Diego, California, is charged with sending threatening communications via mail to Johnson’s house in Tampa, Florida, in September.

In the letter, released by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California during the press conference on Friday, Isbell called Johnson “Charlie Kirk Jr.”

“Sick of you white cis Christian whiners spewing hate while hiding under the veneer of legitimate debate. You and all of your fellow WHITE MAGA podcasters are nothing but revolting white racists and pedophiles,” the letter read. “I must admit I did not realize how many of you shallow bigoted slugs exist in the US. You all need to be exterminated,” Isbell continued. “Don’t worry—won’t be me—I’m not giving up my freedoms for worm [expletive] like you.”

However, unfortunately for Isbell, the threatening missive alone has since cost him his freedoms.

“Nothing I write here today is going to influence you, but it is not intended to. You are obviously a lost, disgruntled, petty, and pathetic waste of flesh with no value to the human race,” the letter goes on. “The world has so much hate and pain thanks to people like you and Charlie Kirk. You are an EVIL man. “ “Here is hoping the American flag strangles the life out of you,” the letter said, referencing a photo of Johnson with the flag wrapped around his shoulders. Frighteningly, Isbell wrote, “The saddest part of your drivel is the contamination of naïve minds. Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope! Planning any public engagements? Love to see your head explode and your blood stain the concrete red. What a sight!”

Johnson gave an address at the press conference beside his wife, Kate. He listed a number of instances of left-wing violence: The assassination attempts on President Donald Trump in 2024, the recent shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis, the recent shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, and notably, Charlie Kirk’s horrific assassination.

“If it’s happening every single week, is it that extreme?” he questioned. “Or has the Democrat Party mainstreamed violence as a political tool?” “It is not extremist. It is mainstream. And we need a moment of reckoning here,” Johnson stated. “This has to stop. This cycle must end. Is any Democrat courageous enough to disavow violence? … Will Democrats vote for that?” “I don’t want political violence. I want peace in my nation. I love this country,” he continued. “I want to be able to debate like Charlie did. I want to be able to raise my family in peace. That is our birthright. But you cannot make peace with evil as a Christian. You cannot unite with people who want you dead. I want unity in this nation. I want to be able to agree on more than what we disagree on. But for that first to happen we must understand the battle. We are fighting good versus evil, darkness versus light, and good must conquer evil.”

Johnson is one of the most outspoken conservative voices on social media — with a following of over four million on X.

“The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny because of his views and he wanted Benny dead,” Bondi said at the podium.

After Johnson spoke, Bondi emphasized that although the 69-year-old is a “left-wing radical” and “the same type of person who murdered and assassinated Charlie Kirk,” the law applies to both sides — regardless of political stance.

A mainstream media reporter asked the U.S. attorney general if she would encourage the GOP president to make violent threats, while referencing Trump’s speech at Kirk’s funeral, where he joked that he hated his enemies — unlike Kirk.

“The president said nothing about violence. Absolutely nothing,” Bondi answered. Johnson posted a video clip of his speech on X, saying, “Left-wing violence is exploding with copycats appearing everywhere. It is the greatest threat to our country today, targeting people for simply speaking the truth. Let me be absolutely clear: We will not be silenced. We will not back down. We will not break. You lit a fire that cannot be put out.”

“Thanks to the incredible teamwork between state, local, and federal law enforcement, this coward hiding behind a keyboard was taken into custody and charged federally for mailing threatening communications,” Bondi said in a written statement on Friday. “We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer. This arrest will serve as a reminder to many – do not do this, we will find you and bring you to justice.”

