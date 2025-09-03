Bondi: Over 200 arrested during Labor Day weekend in D.C. as part of Trump’s federal takeover

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:11 PM – Wednesday, September 3, 2025

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that President Donald Trump’s federal crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., resulted in more than 200 arrests during Labor Day weekend.

Over Labor Day weekend, over 200 arrests led to the seizure of approximately 20 illegally obtained firearms, with 70 arrests taking place on Monday night alone.

In total, there have been 168 illegally obtained guns removed from the streets, and 1,669 arrests since the takeover, Bondi said, reiterating: “Our mission is making D.C. safe again.” Advertisement

In a separate point, according to a graph posted by Bondi, 92 people were also arrested on Tuesday night, and 27 illegally obtained firearms were seized in Washington, D.C. She reported that the arrests involved at least two homicide suspects and five individuals who assaulted law enforcement.

