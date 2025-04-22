Bondi Hosts ‘Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias Task Force’ Meeting, Following Trump’s EO

US Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) speaks during a meeting about the “Task Force for Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias” at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2025, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on. (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:55 PM – Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Trump administration officials met on Tuesday at the Department of Justice (DOJ) with Attorney General Pam Bondi to discuss the new Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, President Trump’s newest initiative.

“Together, this task force will identify any unlawful anti-Christian policies, practices or conduct across the government, seek input from faith-based organizations and state government to end anti-Christian bias, find and fix deficiencies in existing and regulatory practice that might contribute to the anti-Christian bias,” Bondi stated.

Bondi asserted that the Department of Justice, under the Biden Administration, “abused and targeted Christians,” without being reprimanded.

“As President Trump has stated, the Biden administration engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses. The president is right,” Bondi continued. “President Biden declared Easter Sunday to be Transgender Day of Visibility. No longer.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon were among the many high-ranking cabinet members who attended the conference.

During a National Prayer Breakfast in February, President Donald Trump announced the signing of the executive order — establishing the task team.

With the pledge to “fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society,” the president named Pam Bondi as the task force’s leader and stated that she would seek to protect the rights of “Christians and religious believers worldwide.”

The order directs the task force to stop all forms of “anti-Christian targeting and discrimination” immediately within the federal government, including the DOJ.

“The previous Administration engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses. The Biden Department of Justice sought to squelch faith in the public square by bringing Federal criminal charges and obtaining in numerous cases multi-year prison sentences against nearly two dozen peaceful pro-life Christians for praying and demonstrating outside abortion facilities,” the order states.

However, Americans United for Separation of Church and State (AU) condemned the task panel soon after, arguing that the task force would attempt to justify “bigotry” and “discrimination.”

“Rather than protecting religious beliefs, this task force will misuse religious freedom to justify bigotry, discrimination, and the subversion of our civil rights laws,” according to Rachel Laser, the group’s president and CEO.

Nonetheless, the AU has faced accusations of bigotry themselves, as they frequently explain their goal of eradicating “White Christian nationalism”—a characterization that implies Christianity, and those who wish to practice it or uphold it in the government, is mutually exclusive to White people—framing them as the boogeyman of their concerns in order to not offend Christian people of color (POC).

“For nearly 80 years Americans United has defended the separation of church and state against waves of white Christian Nationalism. We’re organizing in every city, county and state because we know church-state separation is the cure for white Christian Nationalism and the foundation of our democracy,” their website states.

On Monday, President Trump pledged to uphold Christianity in “halls of government,” companies, and educational institutions.

"This Holy Week, my Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government. We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square," Trump said, which was shared by the White House.

