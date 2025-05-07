Bondi: FBI Still ‘Diligently’ Reviewing Thousands Of Epstein Child Sex Crime Videos

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi exits a press conference to announce the results of Operation Restore Justice (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:29 PM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Amid growing public pressure for the complete release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi informed reporters on Wednesday that the FBI is still meticulously reviewing “tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn.”

Bondi noted that there are “hundreds of [documented] victims,” while claiming that “the FBI is diligently going through that.”

Bondi’s comments come as Americans have begun to grow impatient with the release of the files pertaining to the late pedophile sex trafficker, who was tapped in with highly influential figures across the political, entertainment, and financial global sectors.

President Trump’s intelligence agency leaders have pledged to release all the files, sparking significant anticipation, and even groans, among Trump supporters who have not yet seen that promise come to fruition.

Bondi previously released the “first phase” of the files on February 27th, though they mostly contained information already widely known, and there has yet to be a timeline announced for the release of the rest of the files.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed questions about the release of the remaining files, stating that the feds have told her that there is no “specific timeline.”

The delay of the release of the rest of the files has also prompted frustration from House Republican Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), the chair of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, who slammed Bondi for failing to release the files in full, in addition to Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel not informing her what is going on.

“I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein’s phonebook,” she wrote in a February X post. “THIS IS NOW WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

Meanwhile, conservative commentator Laura Loomer, a top Trump ally, similarly criticized Bondi — arguing that “she should resign,” due to the lack of transparency regarding the Epstein files.

“There is one person who takes the blame for what happened today. It’s @PamBondi,” she stated on the day of the release of phase one of the Epstein files. “I think she should resign. She went on Fox News and said the files were on her desk. Then she went on Fox News last night and said we would have files today. She is a total liar.”

GOP Rep. James Comer (R-Tenn.) of the House Oversight Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets also questioned the holdup, speculating that the U.S. federal government could have been involved — since the process to release everything is taking so long.

“The concern I’ve always had about the Epstein files: Was the government involved? Did the government know? Was the government using Epstein and the videos to blackmail the most influential people around the world?” Comer questioned. “I hope they’re not shredding documents right now.”

Additionally, Bondi’s comments follow just a week after one of the most outspoken survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse, Virginia Giuffre, allegedly died by suicide.

Despite the official cause of death being ruled a suicide, Giuffre’s father, Sky Roberts, argued that his daughter was undoubtedly murdered, noting that someone must have “got to her.”

“First of all, I couldn’t even believe it. I mean, I started crying right away,” Roberts stated. “I’m still crying. I can’t believe that this is happening. It’s impossible.”

“And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did,” he asserted. “Somebody got to her.”

Giuffre previously introduced a lawsuit against Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2009. Giuffre claimed that Maxwell had recruited her to join the pedophilic sex-trafficking ring under the false pretense that she would become a professional masseuse for celebrities and high-profile people.

