‘Bondi Beach Hero’ who tackled and disarmed now-deceased terrorist receives $1.6M in donations

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

1:57 PM – Friday, December 19, 2025

The Syrian-born man being hailed as “The Bondi Beach hero,” after tackling and disarming one of the two Islamist terrorists during the recent Hannukah attack in Sydney, received a check for over “A$2.5 million” ($1.65 million U.S. dollars). He then humbly questioned if he was even worthy of the financial support.

Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, an immigrant from Syria, was handed the life-changing check while recovering in his hospital bed. During the violent back-and-forth brawl, Ahmed was shot multiple times, yet he still managed to tackle and disarm terrorist Sajid Akram, 50.

After his story hit news headlines throughout the globe, 43,000 donations came flooding in to show support for the Syrian father of two.

However, he has also since been branded a traitor by many in the Muslim community for helping save Jewish lives. Palestinian outlet Ramallah News, after reporting the story, saw hundreds of its viewers and readers refer to Ahmed as a “traitor” for intervening to save Jews, with some comments suggesting that they wish his wounds were fatal.

During the big surprise, Ahmed first appeared confused when Zachery Dereniowski, a social media influencer who helped start the GoFundMe, handed him the monstrous check.

“I deserve it?” Ahmed asked Dereniowski. “Every penny,” Dereniowski responded, smiling.

Footage captured Ahmed ducking behind a parked car before sprinting at one of the terrorists. After a brief scuffle, he disarmed the terrorist, threw him to the ground, and held him at gunpoint — ultimately choosing not to pull the trigger.

Ahmed was then shot multiple times by the assailant’s 24-year-old terrorist son, who was camped on a bridge close by. Due to his injuries, Ahmed has since undergone several surgeries.

Ahmed thanked his 43,000 supporters, saying “stand with each other, all human beings. And forget everything bad behind the back, and keep going to save life.”

“When I do, save the people, I do it from the heart, because it was a nice day, everyone enjoying, celebrating with their kids, woman, man, teenager, all this. Everyone was happy and they deserve to enjoy, and it’s their right,” Ahmed said from his hospital bed. “This country. Best country in the world. But we’re not going to stand and keep watching. Enough is enough. God protect Australia. Aussie. Aussie. Aussie,” he continued, pumping his fist in the air.

Ahmed left Syria’s Idlib province 20 years ago to find work in Australia. When his uncle, Mohammed al-Ahmed, saw the video on social media, he immediately recognized his nephew

“We learned through social media. I called his father and he told me that it was Ahmed. Ahmed is a hero, we’re proud of him. Syria in general is proud of him,” the uncle said in an interview.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also visited Ahmed in the hospital to thank him for his bravery.

“Ahmed, you are an Australian hero. You put yourself at risk to save others, running towards danger on Bondi Beach and disarming a terrorist,” Albanese wrote on X with a video of his visit to Ahmed. “In the worst of times, we see the best of Australians. And that’s exactly what we saw on Sunday night. On behalf of every Australian, I say thank you.”

Ahmad did not reveal what he plans to do with the money.

