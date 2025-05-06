Bondi Announces One Of The ‘Largest’ Fentanyl Seizures In U.S. History, Along With Capture Of Sinaloa Cartel Leader

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi points to a photograph of Heriberto Salazar Amaya, who she described as the head of a criminal organization during a news conference at the Department of Justice on May 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:18 PM – Tuesday, May 6, 2025

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced one of the biggest fentanyl busts in U.S. history on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of “11.5 kilos of fentanyl (over 25 pounds),” along with the arrest of a high-ranking Sinaloa Cartel leader.

“The DEA seized 11.5 kilos of fentanyl, including an astounding approximately 3 million fentanyl pills. The largest seizure in our nation’s history,” she continued, going on to state that the operation was “the most significant victory in our nation’s fight against fentanyl and drug trafficking to date.”

Bondi explained that the bust also resulted in the seizure of 35 kilos of methamphetamine, 7.5 kilos of cocaine, and 4.5 kilos of heroin, as well as 49 rifles and pistols and $5 million in cash.

The operation spanned over four different states, including New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona, and Utah. The operation also resulted in the arrest of sixteen individuals — six of whom were residing in the United States illegally, according to Bondi.

The drug trafficking “ring leader” and high-ranking Sinaloa Cartel member, Alberto Salazar Amaya, had been living in Salem, Oregon, while the drugs were being pushed through New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona, Albuquerque, and Utah. He has now been captured.

“We’re very proud to announce today a historic Sinaloa Cartel arrest and it marks the most significant victory in our nation’s fight against fentanyl and drug trafficking to date,” Bondi stated. “This multi-agency operation, led by DEA, with our local, state, tribal and federal partners targeted one of the largest and most dangerous drug trafficking and foreign terrorist organizations in our country.”

Additionally, Bondi issued a strong warning against any other individuals looking to smuggle and distribute drugs into the United States.

“When we catch you like all of these individuals, if convicted, we will put you behind bars. There will be no negotiating and we will lock you up for as long as humanly possible,” she stated. “We will not negotiate with those who are killing our family members, including brothers, sisters, daughters, sons, parents, friends, everyone in this room.” “The amount of drugs, the amount of money, the amount of weapons most of these individuals [had], if convicted, will remain in American prisons. Perhaps Alcatraz.”

