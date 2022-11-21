Bloomberg: Trump doesn’t want to use Twitter due to its problems

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:51 AM PT – Monday, November 21, 2022

45th President Donald Trump is reportedly not planning to return to Twitter. This news comes despite his account being restored on Saturday after nearly two years since his permanent suspension.

According to Bloomberg News over the weekend, Trump told his close aides that Twitter still has a lot of problems despite Elon Musk’s efforts to fix it. Trump reportedly said he won’t be using his reinstated his Twitter account because of those issues.

The new Twitter CEO moved to unblock Trump on Twitter following a poll among users. Musk stated that the results of the poll revealed a lot of Democrat-run bot-nets.

Trump reportedly said that Truth Social is very powerful and that he will be staying there. Truth Social is social media platform which was created by Trump Media & Technology Group back in February of this year.

On Truth Social, Trump has 4.61 million followers. That number is minuscule compared to the 87.4 million followers the former president currently has on Twitter.