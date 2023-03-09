Biological male awarded woman’s award on International Women’s Day

Alba Rueda, from Argentina, is presented with an award by first Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at the 17th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. First Lady Biden and Blinken hosted the ceremony to award women from around the world who have shown courage in their careers ranging from journalism, advocacy, the military and more. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

First lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are receiving backlash for giving an award to a biological male from Argentina on International Women’s Day.

At the ceremony, Argentinian Alba Rueda was introduced as a “transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family. But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina.”

Chaos ensued on Twitter as Twitter users commented their objection and disbelief that an individual who was born a man, had been given a woman’s award.

Townhall columnist and radio personality Derek Hunter joked that “men are a lot better at being women than women are” advising women to “step up [their] game.”

This comes as the White House bestowed the annual International Women of Courage Awards to “11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all,” on Wednesday.

According to a State Department news release, the International Woman of Courage Awards ceremony is in its 17th year and recognizes those “who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity – often at great personal risk and sacrifice.”

Other honorees included a Ukrainian medic who last year spent three months in pro-Russian captivity after her capture near the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in south Ukraine, an indigenous rights leader from Costa Rica, an Ethiopian journalist covering gender-based violence in the country, a doctor who grew up under Taliban rule in Afghanistan and now advocates for Afghan refugees in Turkey and the women of Iran who have led uprisings against the government’s repressive laws against women.