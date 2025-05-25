Biography claims Queen’s Freddie Mercury had a secret daughter

British singer Freddie Mercury (1946 – 1991) of rock band Queen in concert at Leeds Football Club, UK, 29th May 1982. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:34 AM –Sunday, May 25, 2025

According to an upcoming biography, Freddie Mercury has a daughter who has kept her existence a secret for the last 48 years.

The upcoming biography titled, Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury’s Secret Life and Love, claims that the Queen front man unintentionally conceived a child with a close friend’s wife back in 1976.

His unnamed daughter, who goes by the alias “B” in the book, stated that only Mercury’s parents, sister, bandmates and his long-term girlfriend Mary Austin knew about her birth.

Mercury’s secret daughter, who is now 48 years old and lives in Europe, shared with rock biographer Lesley-Ann Jones that she had a “very close and loving” relationship with her rockstar father for 15 years before he passed away from AIDS at the age of 45 in 1991.

The unnamed daughter stated that she always knew Mercury was her real father and that he would often visit her and her mother throughout her childhood. He would call his daughter “every day” while he was touring or working on Queen records.

The singer is said to have given his daughter 17 volumes of detailed personal journals, whose existence remained a secret until she shared them with Jones.

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” singer allegedly began writing the said journals soon after he found out about the pregnancy on June 20, 1976 – two days after Queen released their single “You’re My Best Friend,” from the album, A Night At The Opera.

When asked by the Daily Mail if she believed “B” and her story, Jones stated that at first, she was hesitant about the story but now she fully believes Mercury had a daughter.

“My instinct was to doubt everything, but I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist. No one could have faked all this. Why would she have worked with me for three and a half years, never demanding anything?” Jones questioned. “In my experience of fantasists, and I’ve met a few, they seek instant gratification, publicity and reward. She has never asked for money.” “She does not want recognition,” the writer continued. “Both Freddie and her stepfather left her extremely wealthy. She was not provided for through Freddie’s will, but by a private, legal arrangement, so no one will find her mentioned there.”

The biography will be published on September 5, 2025.

