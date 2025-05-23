Billy Joel shares devastating diagnosis and cancels all tour dates through next year

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 09: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:04 PM – Friday, May 23, 2025

The Piano Man is stepping back from the spotlight.

Billy Joel, 76, has officially canceled all upcoming tour dates following a recent medical diagnosis.

In a statement shared on social media Friday, the iconic Bronx-born singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with “normal pressure hydrocephalus”—a neurological condition caused by the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain.

This buildup exerts pressure on brain tissue, potentially impairing cognitive function.

Joel’s condition has reportedly deteriorated following his recent concert engagements, resulting in complications affecting his hearing, vision, and balance — according to a detailed statement shared on his Instagram account.

Under the guidance of his medical team, the “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant” singer has been advised to cancel all performances for the duration of his recovery. He is currently undergoing a specialized course of physical therapy as part of his treatment regimen.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), the condition he is reportedly managing, is a rare neurological disorder impacting approximately 0.2% of individuals aged 70 to 80, and nearly 6% of those over 80.

The disorder arises when cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is not properly circulated or reabsorbed by the body, leading to a buildup that increases intracranial pressure. If left untreated, the continued accumulation of CSF can result in irreversible brain damage due to compression.

The symptoms of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) often resemble those seen in dementia, including gait disturbances (any deviation from a person’s normal walking pattern), cognitive impairments such as memory loss or mood changes, and involuntary leakage of urine.

Nonetheless, NPH is one of the few neurological conditions that can be reversible with appropriate treatment. So, despite the diagnosis, Joel’s condition does not necessarily mark a permanent retirement from performing.

His team telling fans that Joel is “thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” Joel shared.

Those who purchased tickets for any of Joel’s canceled gigs, which include events in New York, New Orleans, Toronto, Santa Clara, California, Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, and Liverpool, will be reimbursed.

