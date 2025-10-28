Bill Gates reverses climate change stance, offers hope for the future after years of ‘Doomer-ism’

(Background) Bill Gates speaks onstage at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025 on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies) / (R) Photo screenshot taken via blog post on gatesnotes.com.

6:14 PM – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Bill Gates, the controversial Microsoft co-founder who spent more than a decade warning about the “catastrophic risks” of climate change and rising global temperatures, now says the “threat” will not lead to humanity’s demise, arguing that “experts” have been focused on the wrong issues.

This week, Gates published a detailed blog post calling for an end to the “doomsday outlook” that many left-wing and climate change activists, such as Greta Thunberg, embrace.

The 70-year-old billionaire’s notable shift in stance has reportedly stunned many in his social circle, given his billions poured into climate initiatives.

“Although climate change will have serious consequences, particularly for people in the poorest countries, it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” he wrote. “People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.”

Gates, who four years ago published the book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” and declared climate change “could be worse” than the previous COVID-19 pandemic, now maintains that “we should measure success by our impact on human welfare more than our impact on the global temperature.”

Despite Gates giving a $50 million donation to a pro-Kamala Harris dark money group last year, his most recent phrasing echoes conservative and libertarian arguments prioritizing cost-benefit analyses of human outcomes, like economic growth and disease reduction, over “alarmist” climate metrics. Many conservatives argue that policies should focus on tangible benefits to people rather than abstract global goals like limiting temperature rise, and they tend to push back against overly restrictive regulations, such as carbon taxes and green mandates — which tend to raise energy costs and stifle innovation without proportional benefits.

Gates’ pivot also marks a sharp break from his earlier view that averting climate catastrophes “will be one of the greatest challenges humans have ever taken on — greater than landing on the moon, greater than eradicating smallpox, even greater than putting a computer on every desk.”

Through the Gates Foundation, he has directed billions toward companies developing greenhouse-gas reduction technologies, including solar geoengineering projects designed to reflect sunlight away from Earth.

Additionally, Gates has faced scrutiny for flying across the globe in a $70 million private jet that burns roughly 450 gallons of fuel per hour to warn of climate perils — a contradiction he addresses in the post, claiming he offsets his emissions “with legitimate carbon credits.”

Nonetheless, in the blog post, Gates goes on to emphasize that cold poses a greater mortal risk than heat, writing, “surprisingly, excessive cold is far deadlier, killing nearly ten times more people every year than heat does.” He also highlights how the relentless focus on cutting greenhouse gas emissions has, ironically, harmed the very communities that climate advocates warn will suffer most from rising temperatures.

“A few years ago, the government of one low-income country set out to cut emissions by banning synthetic fertilizers. Farmers’ yields plummeted, there was much less food available, and prices skyrocketed,” he wrote. “The country was hit by a crisis because the government valued reducing emissions above other important things.”

Gates also emphasized that “pressure” from “wealthy shareholders” to stop financing fossil fuel projects in impoverished but resource-rich nations has had “almost no impact” on global emissions.

The 70-year-old remains a central figure in the Gates Foundation, formerly the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He serves as the sole chair and trustee of the board, following the organization’s rebranding and structural changes after his divorce from his wife Melinda.

However, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has since opened a formal congressional inquiry into the Gates Foundation, demanding answers over the more than $20 million in grants to Chinese state agencies and a Pentagon-designated military company. Grassley accused the foundation of potentially violating IRS rules that prohibit U.S. tax-exempt organizations from directly funding foreign governments.

Public tax filings reveal the following donations from the Gates Foundation to Chinese entities between 2022 and 2024.

Recipient Amount Reason Chinese Academy of Sciences $6.7 million “Agricultural research” China CDC & other CCP agencies $11.7 million “Disease surveillance, public health” CRRC Corporation $2 million “Sustainable urban transport” Total to CCP-linked orgs ~$20+ million “Health, agriculture, climate”

The $2 million grant to CRRC has drawn the most criticism. The U.S. Department of Defense officially lists CRRC as a “Chinese military company” due to its role in military-civil fusion, a policy that integrates civilian infrastructure with PLA logistics.

Under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, U.S. nonprofits cannot directly fund foreign governments unless the money is used exclusively for charitable purposes and routed through vetted intermediaries.

