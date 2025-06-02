Bill Clinton: Trump is ‘throwing the legacy of this country away,’ argues Biden was a ‘good president’

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) on September 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:47 PM – Monday, June 2, 2025

Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Donald Trump, arguing that he is “throwing the legacy of this country away.”

Clinton’s comments came during an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” where he pontificated on Trump’s style of governance.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before in my lifetime – somebody that says, ‘Whatever I want should be the law of the land. It’s my way or the highway.’ And most Americans don’t agree with that,” Clinton stated. “But I like to think that he’s paid a price for this, you know, name-calling and throwing his weight around … I think it’s made him less popular.” Advertisement

Clinton went on to discuss the Democrat opposition to President Trump, and the importance of the 2026 midterm elections which could potentially sway the House as the GOP currently enjoys a slim majority.

“Look, only elections are going to change this,” Clinton continued. “But I do think the courts are getting their dander up. I think that him shutting law firms out of representing their clients before federal agencies and in federal buildings, because he doesn’t agree with their position – that ain’t America. We’ve never done that. The whole purpose of having a legal system is to have both sides be heard.”

“The courts are stopping the president, including a lot of judges he appointed… He is looking for ways to basically defy all these court orders. But I think he’ll have a hard time doing that. And if he does, I think it will hurt him in America,” he stated.

Despite Clinton’s claims, a recent Rasmussen poll shows President Trump enjoying a 53% approval rating.

Meanwhile, a recent CNN/SSRS survey found that just 16% of respondents believe the Democrat party is equipped with strong leaders, compared to 40% of respondents who believe the same about the GOP leadership.

Clinton was asked if he believes the only thing the Democrat Party could agree on is its dislike for President Trump, to which he responded: “If I thought that were true, I would. But I don’t think it’s true. I just think that most people don’t have any idea – most people who are criticizing the Democrats right now – have no idea how difficult it is to decide the right thing to do. I think it’s not as easy as people think.”

“President Trump has a right to do what he thinks is right; he’s doing it,” Clinton added. “The courts are doing their jobs. There will be other elections. But someone needs to stand up and say, ‘Damn it, what we have in common matters more. We cannot throw the legacy of this country away. We cannot destroy other people’s trust in us. We need to preserve that and find a way to work together, and not humiliate other people just so we can win.’ We gotta just calm down and try to pull people together again. That’s what I think.”

Additionally, the interview turned towards Jake Tapper’s recent book titled “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

Clinton argued that he felt as if former President Joe Biden “was a good president.”

“The only concern I thought he had to deal with was, could anybody do that job until they were 86?” Clinton continued. “I haven’t read the book. And I saw President Biden not very long ago, and I thought he was in good shape. But the book didn’t register with me ‘cause I never saw him that way.”

Clinton added that he never read the book because “he’s not president anymore, and I think he did a good job. And I think we are facing challenges today without precedent in our history. And some people are trying to use this as a way to blame him for the fact that Trump was reelected.”

