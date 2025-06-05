Bill Clinton doubles down, asserts that he never had any concerns regarding Biden’s ‘clear’ mind

Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during a Get-Out-The-Vote rally for Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on the first day of North Carolina early voting in Durham, North Carolina, October 17, 2024. (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Democrat President Bill Clinton recently appeared on ABC‘s “The View” and doubled down on the topic of the state of former President Joe Biden’s mind, claiming that he never once had any concerns regarding Biden’s mental acuity, or rather, lack thereof.

“Well, I think you have to pay attention to them,” Clinton said when asked about Biden’s previous presidential statements. “But all I can say is whenever I was around him, his mind was clear, his judgment was good and he was on top of his brief.”

However, Clinton also challenged the White House’s decisions in the run-up to Biden and Trump’s CNN debate in June 2024, particularly Biden’s international vacation in the days before his on-stage confrontation with Trump.

“He was 80 years old. What the heck is he doing that for?” Clinton said. “Why was that allowed to happen?”

“There’s a lot of questions. I don’t know,” Clinton continued. “All I know is I think we should think less about that, more about the future.”

While speaking about President Donald Trump, Clinton was eager to criticize him for “implement[ing] that White House 2025 report that he said he never read.” Clinton was referencing Project 2025, a policy handbook written by the Heritage Foundation that Democrats have falsely claimed was personally created by Trump for his second term.

Additionally, the formerly impeached 78-year-old criticized other GOP administration actions, such as the ongoing non-citizen deportations that he claimed “defied judicial orders.”

“He said, ‘Don’t read that, don’t pay attention to it,’ but he always does that, so people pretty much knew what they were getting and get, you know, new and unprecedented actions against immigrants, legal and otherwise, and a few modest tax cut[s], but I think there’s been more of what they thought they’d get on the tariffs, the taxes and the immigrants and other things,” Clinton said. “I think there’s been more of it than they expected.”

Clinton then went on to criticize certain book bans and removals from school districts and from the White House. He specifically criticized the removal of Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” from the U.S. Naval Academy’s library, arguing that only adults would be reading it there.

“Sent by their mother to live with their devout, self-sufficient grandmother in a small Southern town, Maya and her brother, Bailey, endure the ache of abandonment and the prejudice of the local ‘powhitetrash,’” an excerpt from the book’s description reads — according to Amazon.

Clinton continued.

“And I took it personally because she was a friend of mine, and I spoke at her funeral and she read the inaugural poem in 1993, but she was, she had a magnificent life. … It was insane, and it should really bother people,” Clinton continued.

