Biden’s Symbolic “Trip” In Ukraine And Poland

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing Warsaw Chopin Airport in Warsaw on February 22, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 2:27 PM PT – Wednesday, February 22, 2023

President Joe Biden lit up social media once again for tripping as he climbed up the steps of Air Force One.

Biden’s fall in Poland comes only two years after he famously stumbled at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Some critics have labeled his “trip” to Ukraine and Poland as a symbolic end to the President’s surprise visit.

Biden’s trip to the Ukraine has been criticized by some congressional Republicans as neglectful while many have claimed that the President’s trip has brought us closer to WWIII. Others have criticized the president for not giving enough attention to the people of East Palestine Ohio. Two definite byproducts of the Biden’s visit: China bolstered its relationship with Russia, and Russia permanently suspended its nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted on Monday that she feels that the war in Ukraine is merely a “proxy war.”

“The U.S. support for war in Ukraine has been like a U.S. proxy war with Russia. But now it’s becoming more like a U.S.- China war through the Ukraine — Russia war. End it now!” tweeted Greene.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) tweeted, “So it takes two years for Joe Biden to visit the war zone he created at our southern border, but then he goes to see another war zone he created in Ukraine,”

Critics have also suggested that Joe Biden’s lack of mental health and physical readiness should disqualify him from seeking re-election in 2024.

However, White House Doctor Kevin C. O’Connor said that the president is in perfect health.

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” he said after conducting the president’s physical on February 16th.

Former White House physician, Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, has called for an end to the “cover-up” of Biden’s overall health.