Biden’s skin cancer diagnosis

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs the White House March 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden is scheduled to travel to his home in Wilmington, Delaware today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

3:48 PM PT – Friday, March 3, 2023

A cancerous skin lesion has been removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month, according to the White House on Friday.

The president had gone to his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on February 16th and during a full body scan, revealed a lesion.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, stated in a memo made public by the press office that a biopsy “confirmed” that the little tumor removed from Mr. Biden was basal cell carcinoma.

While emphasizing that Biden will not be required to undergo additional treatments, the physician assured that the President will have continued “dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare.”

Despite the cancer, according to O’Connor, Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief”.

Reportedly, prior to serving as POTUS, Biden has had “several localised, non-melanoma skin cancers” removed.