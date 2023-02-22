Biden’s Poland speech

The US President, Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle Arcades on February 21, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. The US President is in Warsaw for his second visit to the country in less than a year. It comes after his surprise trip to Kyiv on February 20 to reinforce US support for Ukraine almost a year after Russia’s large-scale invasion. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

9:26 AM PT – Wednesday, February 22, 2023

President Joe Biden made a stop in Poland after his visit to Ukraine where he delivered a speech in which he vowed continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia on Tuesday.

As the war in Ukraine is about to reach its one-year anniversary, Biden delivered a major address from a Polish castle where he denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said that the Western world stands with Ukraine.

“President Putin’s craven lust for land and power will fail,” he said, as he told the world that Russia’s attempt at subjugating a free nation will not succeed.

“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” the president said. “Well, I just came from Kyiv and I can report Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud. Kyiv stands tall. And most importantly, Kyiv stands free. Putin is confronted with something today that he didn’t think was possible a year ago — the democracies around the world have grown stronger, not weaker; but the autocrats around the world have grown weaker, not stronger.”

Biden challenged Putin to “end the war” warning him that the United States and all its allies will not stop supporting Ukraine. He also said that NATO countries will be pushing for new sanctions against Russia and the Kremlin.

“One year into this war, Putin no longer doubts the strength of our coalition, but he still doubts our conviction; he doubts our staying power; he doubts our continued support for Ukraine; he doubts they can remain unified,” he said. “But there should be no doubt — our support for Ukraine will not waiver. NATO will not be divided and we will not tire.”

Putin, in his speech on Tuesday, said that Russia and Ukraine are “the victims” of the U.S.’s double dealing, and also made the claim that the West had been planning to attack Russia.

“The West is not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today,” Biden said in reply to the Russian president’s claims. “This war was never a necessity, it is a tragedy. Every day the war continues, this is his choice. He could end the war with a word. It’s simple: If Russia stopped invading Ukraine, it would end the war.”

The president went on to denounce the “extraordinary brutality” that Russian forces are committing in Ukraine.

“They’ve targeted civilians with death, destruction, used rape as a weapon of war, stolen Ukrainian children, an attempt to steal Ukraine’s future from train stations, maternity hospitals, schools and orphanages,” Biden said. “No one, no one can turn away their eyes from the atrocities Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people. It’s abhorrent.”

Biden said that a “worldwide coalition of more than 50 nations,” led by the United States, will make sure that Ukraine is able to defend itself and remain a free nation.

The speech from the president comes a day after his surprise visit to Ukraine, and just hours after Putin delivered his remarks to Russia, in which he said that Russia will be suspending the nuclear arms treaty between them and the U.S.

The Biden Administration has already sent Ukraine over $50 billion in aid. The aid packages included humanitarian, financial, and military support, the latest of which included sending the country over 30 advanced M1 Abrams tanks worth around $400 million.

However, Ukrainian officials have been asking for fighter jets as well, which the U.S. has refused to send so far. The Ukrainian government has also warned that Russia will most likely escalate their offensive in the coming days due to the one-year anniversary of the war.