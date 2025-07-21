Biden’s historic dropout of the 2024 presidential race one year later

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump (L) looks at U.S. President Joe Biden during the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:48 PM – Monday, July 21, 2025

Former President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race exactly one year ago on Monday after unwillingly being ousted from the Democrat nomination by leaders within his political party.

At the time, left-wing media, Biden’s political allies and supporters were seemingly running cover for then-President Joe Biden by consistently describing his mental acuity as “sharp as a tack,” despite his clear cognitive decline.

However, Biden’s June 27th debate against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump changed everything. The debate was perceived as such a disaster for the president, even left-wing legacy media outlets were left with no choice but to begin questioning his “incoherent and painful” performance.

Despite party leaders like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) leading the charge to oust Biden, he initially insisted that he was staying in the race.

Biden’s team attributed the disastrous debate performance to a cold and jet lag, while arguing that the calls for him to step aside would undermine the will of the Democrat voters who crowned him as the 2024 nominee.

Just less than a month before the debate, after nearly 20 House Democrats publicly called for the president to step aside, Biden announced that he would withdraw from the race and endorse his vice president to assume the head of the 2024 presidential ticket.

In an interview uploaded on Monday with journalist Andrew Callaghan, Hunter Biden revealed that his father was taking Ambien during the debate, which he claimed was partially responsible for the atrocious performance.

“I knew exactly what happened in that debate,” Hunter Biden stated. “He flew around the world basically the mileage he could have flown around the world three times. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as sh**.”

“They gave him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage, and he looks like a deer in the headlights,” he continued.

In the end, Vice President Kamala Harris was ultimately trounced by President Donald Trump in the November election, as Trump won all 7 swing states and the popular vote.

The Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, has since looked into whether Biden’s usage of the autopen was actually at his discretion or his staffers.

The autopen is a digitized print of the president’s signature, which was utilized to sign pardons and preemptive pardons for high-profile figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and General Mark Milley.

The House Oversight Committee is also probing the overall orchestrated effort to cover up Biden’s mental decline through subpoenas of former Biden officials.

