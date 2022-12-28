Bidens enjoys the Caribbean paradise while Americans struggle

U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and their grandchildren Natalie Biden and Robert Biden II board Marine One on the South Lawn on December 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Bidens are spending the New Years holiday in St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Annyatama Bhowmik

UPDATED 4:13 PM PT – Wednesday, December 28, 2022

President Joe Biden has taken a vacation in the Virgin Islands while Americans struggle at home. The struggles include the border crisis, inflation and the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ storm which is killing dozens of citizens.

President Biden flew to St. Croix to enjoy a luxurious vacation in the 84-degree Caribbean heat with his family. For the First Couple, St. Croix offers an extreme level of privacy. This is thanks to prominent Democratic benefactors Bill and Connie Neville who are letting the Bidens stay at their home. The couple is accompanied by their daughter Ashley, her husband Howard and two of their grandchildren.

Since 2008, the Bidens have made it a practice to visit the Caribbean island’s warm shores. During his tenure as vice president, the Democrat visited the Island in 2014, 2015 and in 2016. However, the family had to skip the visit for past few years due to COVID pandemic. The First Family will spend New Year’s Eve on the island before flying back to Washington, D.C., on January 2nd.

On Tuesday, law enforcement was active on the island prior to Biden’s arrival. This included erecting floodlights and white tents to serve as checkpoints alongside the road. The Virgin Islands’ Congressional Representative Stacey Plaskett said that the territory is “tremendously honored” with the president’s visit.

According to Senior officials, this week’s tropical getaway will be a turning point that will have a significant impact on his political future. During his vacation, President Biden will likely discuss the pros and cons of running for reelection in the upcoming presidential election with his family. However, people who have recently spoken with him claim that a decision has already been made.