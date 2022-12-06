Biden visits Arizona to promote economic agenda

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is traveling to Arizona to visit the building site for a new computer chip plant and speak about his economic agenda.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

December 6, 2022

President Biden visited Arizona however, he did not go to the southern border.

On Tuesday, Biden made an appearance in Phoenix. While there, he toured the Taiwan-based chip manufacturer, TSMC’s facility. TSMC is increasing its investing in the Grand Canyon state to $40 Billion.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sought to cast the trip as one to promote Biden’s economic agenda. She also claimed the administration wants bipartisan action on illegal immigration. Jean-Pierre then went on to accuse Republicans of engaging in political stunts.

The president was pressed on his decision to avoid the border before departing the White House.

“There are more important things going on,” he replied. “They’re going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise in the state.”

This comes as GOP lawmakers have called on Biden to visit the border where illegal crossings have been higher than any other period in U.S. history. During his presidency, there has also been a rise in drug-trafficking, among other issues.