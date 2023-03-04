Biden turns away from reporters after COVID question

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs the White House March 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden is scheduled to travel to his home in Wilmington, Delaware today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

7:30 AM PT – Saturday, March 4, 2023

As President Joe Biden was departing the White House on Friday, he walked towards reporters to answer questions, but abruptly turned away after one reporter’s question.

NTD New White House Correspondent Iris Tao was among the group of reporters that Biden was approaching. She asked him about the new information about the lab leak in Wuhan, China which led to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

“Will you hold China accountable?” she asked the president.

Biden then put his hands up and turned away from the reporters heading towards Marine One, the presidential helicopter, without saying a word.

The Department of Energy has recently released its findings that COVID was most likely a result of an unintentional lab leak from Wuhan. On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray concurred with the findings by telling Fox News that the findings of the Department of Energy were likely true.

Although Biden is avoiding answering this question, the Senate is looking to get more answers. The Senate has unanimously passed a bill in regards with the COVID origins.

The bill that was passed requires Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, to declassify any information in regards with the origins of COVID and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) Chairman of the House Select Committee on China told Fox News that it is “unacceptable” that it has been three years since COVID had spread and they’re still looking for “basic answers.”

“It’s been three years since COVID-19 upended our lives, and we’re still asking basic questions about the origins of this virus. That’s unacceptable,” he said. “The question of how this pandemic began is the most important question in the world, and we should not continue to waste precious time waiting for the Chinese Communist Party to suddenly cooperate with U.S. officials and open up access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It’s time for Congress to act and force the administration to declassify the relevant intelligence surrounding the pandemic.”

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) also announced his intentions to have officials from the Department of Energy publicly testify on the origins of COVID in front of his Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

White House officials have maintained that there is still no consensus within the Biden administration over the origins of COVID. The president has also yet to publicly address the findings of the Department of Energy.